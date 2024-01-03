South Africa: Parliament Saddened By The Passing Of Veteran Photojournalist, Peter Magubane

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Mr Amos Masondo, join the nation in mourning the passing of one of South Africa's world-renowned veteran photojournalists, Mr Peter Magubane.

Mr Magubane cut his teeth as a photojournalist during apartheid and at the height of political segregation and oppression of the black majority in South Africa. He made his name by documenting our country's political and socio-economic injustices and major political events through scintillating photos.

“Mr Magubane stood out among the few journalists who braved the brutality of the apartheid regime by documenting the struggles of the black majority. He used his lens to shine a spotlight on the injustice meted out by the government of the day,” said the Presiding Officers.

“His photographic records of events such as the Sharpeville massacre, the arrest of the late Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the Rivonia Trial, the Women's March to the Union Buildings against the Pass Laws, and many other iconic moments were evidence of the might of his camera lens. His passing saddens us as it marks the end of an era of brave and fearless journalists who risked their lives to tell the South African story in every way possible. Through his lens, he contributed to the hard-earned democracy that we enjoy today. As a nation, we owe it to his legacy to continue to work tirelessly to get rid of all social ills,” said the Presiding Officers.

Parliament extends its deepest condolences to the Magubane family, his associates in the media and arts fraternity, and to all South Africans.

May his soul rest in peace.

