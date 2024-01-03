Refiling To Correct: Plz Read Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) POL-TURKIYE-IRAN

Turkiye's Pres. condemns bombings in Kerman, Iran



ANKARA, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's President Recep Erdogan condemned Wednesday two bombings that took place near a cemetery in Kerman, south of Iran, killing 103 people and injured 171 more, according to the last update.

Erdogan took to the social media platform (X), previously known as Twitter, where he stressed his condemnation and offered his condolences to the people of Iran.

The two explosions were sequential, near a cemetery where a previous commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is buried. On this day in 2020, the U.S Army in Baghdad killed the commander. (end)

