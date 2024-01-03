EU Decries Fiery Blast In Southern Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Wednesday decried the twin bombing in the southern Iranian city of Kerman where more than 100 people perished in the fiercy explosion.

The EU condemns in the strongest terms today's bombing in the city of Kerman in Iran, said the EU foreign affairs spokesperson in a statement released on the bombing.

The union expresses its solidarity with the Iranian people. This act of terror has exacted a shocking toll of civilian deaths and injuries, he said. "Our thoughts now are with the victims and their families," he added.

Perpetrators must be held accountable, the spokesperson stressed. (end)

