EU Expresses Sorrow At Japan's Fatal Quake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow at the destructive quake that jolted Japan and also caused casualties.

Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Janez Lenarcic, the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said in a joint statement, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by the most recent earthquake that hit Japan and yesterday's related tragic plane collision.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected by the earthquake. We also commend the rescuers working tirelessly to save lives."

The European Union stands in full solidarity with the Japanese people and authorities and is ready to offer any support needed to the authorities at this time of need. (end)

