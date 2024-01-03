Germany Consumes More Than 50% Of Electricity From Renewable Sources

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Renewable energy accounted for over 50 percent of Germany's electricity supply last year, according to a report issued by the German Energy Agency (DENA) Wednesday,

According to DENA's report, Germany sourced 56 percent of its electricity from renewable energies like water and wind. Furthermore, the electricity generated from renewable sources surged by 56 percent in 2023, compared to 47 percent in 2022.

As per the report, hydroelectric power stations contributed 16 percent to the overall electricity generation, while wind farms produced 18 percent.

Germany, boasting the largest economy and population in the EU, has an energy strategy focused on progressively reducing reliance on fossil fuels and achieving climate neutrality. (end)

