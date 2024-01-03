DHS Committee Is Moving Ahead With Impeachment Against Sec. Mayorkas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The House Homeland Security Committee is formally moving ahead with impeachment proceedings against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The first hearing will take place on January 10, with a possible second hearing to be held the following week.

Secretary Mayorkas says he will cooperate with the investigation.

A Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives committee next week will advance an effort to impeach Mayorkas over allegations he has been derelict in his duty of managing the U.S.-Mexico border, a committee spokesperson said Wednesday.

The committee, which oversees homeland security issues, will hold a hearing on January 10 related to the impeachment allegations, the spokesperson said. The effort was approved by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, the spokesperson said.

In a statement provided to CNN, a committee spokesperson said "the House Committee on Homeland Security has conducted a comprehensive investigation into Secretary Mayorkas' handling of, and role in, the unprecedented crisis at the southwest border" for nearly a year.

"Following the bipartisan vote in the House to refer articles of impeachment against the secretary to our committee, we will be conducting hearings and taking up those articles in the coming weeks," the statement said.

The announcement of the impeachment proceedings comes as immigration is shaping up to be a top issue in the 2024 presidential election, with Republicans slamming President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, along with some of his Republican colleagues, will visit one of the busiest sections of the US-Mexico border, where only a few days ago border authorities wrestled with a fresh surge of migrants.

It's part of a long-running dispute between Republicans and the Biden administration over the handling of the southern border that culminated in impeachment proceedings against the DHS chief who's charged with border security.

The committee spokesperson told CNN the hearing will begin next week. "The Committee will ensure that the public is aware of the scope of Secretary Mayorkas' egregious misconduct and refusal to enforce the law, but also that this process is completed promptly and accountability is achieved swiftly-as the American people have demanded," the statement said.

The Department of Homeland Security responded in a statement Wednesday, arguing House Republicans are "pursuing a baseless political exercise that has been rejected by members of both parties and already failed on a bipartisan vote."

"There is no valid basis to impeach Secretary Mayorkas, as senior members of the House majority have attested, and this extreme impeachment push is a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities," DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said.

"Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security will continue working every day to keep Americans safe." (end)

