Turkish FM Warns Against War Between Israel, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cautioned Wednesday against a possible "war" between Israel and Lebanon, stressing that the war will not end if it erupts.

This came in Fidan's remarks to reporters, at the Turkish Foreign Minister's H.Q, in a reply to a question on the repercussions of the assassination of deputy head of Hamas movement political bureau, Saleh Arori, Tuesday in Beirut.

Israelis should not try to be engaged in a war with Lebanon, he said, branding such an eventuality as a dead-end.

He highlighted the necessity of achieving peace and a two-state solution if there is a desire to solve the cause.

The Israeli operation in Lebanon caused neither damage to a site of Hezbollah nor hurt a leader of the group, but it gave a message to Lebanon that "I" observe "you", Fidan elaborated.

In a reply to a question on the path of the military operation on Gaza, Fidan said that the international community has made no efforts to prevent this operation, thus it caused a big "collapse".

He noted that unconditioned support provided by the US and some Western countries to Israel is a "big problem".

Those who do not want repeated massacres as the ones that occurred in Gaza may seek from now to have major weapons and power, he said. (end)

