Indian Navy Continuously Monitoring Security Situation In Arabian Sea, Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities said on Wednesday that its Navy is continuously monitoring maritime security situation in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense said Indian Naval ships and aircraft remain mission deployed for maintaining strong surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations in the North and Central Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The ministry added that several agencies of maritime security have been closely monitoring ships, especially the Indian flagged merchant vessels, navigating in the area.

"Indian Navy is closely monitoring overall situation in coordination with national maritime agencies and remains committed towards ensuring safety of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region," it added. (end)

