Germany Rejects Israeli Ministers' Calls To Expel Palestinians From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The German Federal Foreign Office on Wednesday unequivocally rejected the calls of two Israeli ministers to relocate Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the office said that Germany condemned expelling Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip and denounced the Israeli ministers' calls as "unhelpful" to the Middle East conflict.

The Foreign Office reiterated that the resolution to the conflict lies in the implementation of the two-state solution.

The Office issued this statement in response to calls, made by Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, which drew wide criticism from Washington and several western capitals. (end)

ang









MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107682100