Kuwait Deplores Iran's Bomb Blasts

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Wednesday Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the two blasts that hit Iran's Kerman Governorate, killing and wounding dozens of people. In a statement, the Ministry voiced Kuwait's heartfelt condolences to Iran and the families of the victims, wishing a rapid recovery to those wounded. (end) tab

