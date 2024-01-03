OPEC+ Reiterates Its Commitment To Maintain Oil Market Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- OPEC Secretariat in consultation with OPEC Member Countries and the non-OPEC producing countries participating in the DoC (Declaration of Cooperation), reiterated the full commitment of the DoC participating countries in maintaining oil market stability, through going forward with the DoC signed on 10 December 2016.

OPEC Member Countries re-affirmed their steadfast commitment to the shared objectives of unity and cohesion both within the Organization, and with the non-OPEC producing countries participating in the DoC, according to OPEC statement.

The extraordinary efforts by OPEC Member Countries and non-OPEC producing countries participating in the DoC have been evident in supporting the global economy to overcome the many challenges witnessed throughout the past several years, including the COVID 19 pandemic, and have ensured stability of the oil market, added the statement.

The unprecedented levels of cooperation, dialogue, mutual respect and trust will continue to be the basis for these continued collaborative efforts going forward, for the benefit of all producers, consumers and investors, as well as the global economy at large. (end)

