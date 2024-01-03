Qatar Condemns Kerman Bombing In Iran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- Qatar has strongly denounced and condemned the two bombings that took place in the vicinity of Kerman's cemetery in Iran, resulting in fatalities and injuries.Qatar's Foreign Ministry reiterated its rejection of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motivations or reasons.Qatar expressed its condolences to the families of the dead, the Iranian government, and the people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.