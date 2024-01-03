Martyrs Fallen Due To Gaza's Khan Yunis Bombing Rise To 20

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- The number of martyrs that have fallen as a result of Israel's bombing of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip has risen to 20, local media outlets in Gaza reported on Wednesday evening.According to analysts, Israel is still attempting to entirely isolate the city of Khan Yunis (south), but has failed due to the resistance.

