Zarqa, Mafraq Exports At $1.315Bln In 2023, Says Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, January 3 (Petra) -- Exports of the Zarqa and Mafraq governorates in 2023 amounted to $1.315 billion, according to the head of the Zarqa Chamber of Industry, Fares Hamouda.According to a statement, Hamouda said Wednesday that the Chamber's exports to Arab countries in 2023 amounted to $513.5 million, a 4 per cent increase compared to 2022.He added that Iraq topped the Arab countries in exports with a value of $154 million, Saudi Arabia with $136.4 million, and Palestine with $55.1 million worth of exports.Algeria imported $25.2 million worth of exports, Egypt with $18.5, and Libya with 12.9 million. The Chamber's exports to Oman stood at $11.7 million.The value of exports to North American markets amounted to $606.1 million in 2023, a 5 per cent decrease compared to 2022. It reached $86.2 million for non-Arab Asian countries, a 12 per cent increase, 51.1 million to the EU, a decline of 1 per cent and 3 $9 million for non-Arab African countries, down 11 per cent from 2022.