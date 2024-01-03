Euro-Med Monitor Demands Israel To Reveal Forced Disappearance Of Gaza Detainees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 3 (Petra) -- The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, or Euro-Med Monitor, Wednesday urged the international community to pressure Israel to end the forced disappearance of hundreds of detainees from Gaza and to reveal their fate and the conditions of their detention.Euro-Med Monitor confirmed it had received information that many of the detainees with Israeli forces were "liquidated and field executed."According to a statement, the Monitor said what the Israeli military police announced last Monday about opening an investigation into the killing of a Palestinian prisoner by an Israeli soldier who was supposed to be guarding him "is not an isolated or individual incident," adding that it had received testimonies of scores of detainees.It confirmed it had received hundreds of reports about missing persons in Gaza whom Israeli forces had taken from their homes or raided shelter centres they were staying in.It added that dozens of the detainees were subjected to field killings and that Israeli forces do not disclose the numbers of detainees from Gaza, their names, or the conditions and places of their detention, warning that this would allow the Israeli forces to deny responsibility for the reported crimes.The Israeli forces had previously handed over, in two stages, dozens of unidentified bodies and the bodies of several people through the International Committee of the Red Cross without providing information about the identity of the killed.The statement notes that about 7,000 people are missing, including children and women, whose fate is still unknown, adding that the Monitor believes that the majority of the missing Palestinians are under the rubble of homes destroyed by Israeli bombing or in the streets.