Qatar 'Fully Prepared' To Host Spectacular World Aquatics Championships

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organizing Committee yesterday said Qatar is ready to host the spectacular World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 as it marked the 30-day countdown to the showpiece event.

Around 2600 athletes representing 197 countries will compete in the historic World Aquatics Championships being held for the first time in the MENA region.

Elite swimmers will vie in six disciplines – swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming – from February 2 to 18 as 75 medal events will take place at three venues including the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre and Old Doha Port.

Ahead of the World Championships, Qatar will organise the Second Arab Age Group Aquatics Championships from 10 to 15 January, which will serve as the test event.

Doha, boasting world class infrastructure, has been hosting major swimming competitions over the years, and the LOC was confident of staging a unique edition of the championships.

“It's the biggest event we are going to host and we are fully prepared to host a successful edition,” General Director of LOC Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber, who is also the President of Qatar Swimming Association, told a press conference marking the 30-day countdown.

"We are committed to delivering a world-class event and experience for athletes and spectators alike. Qatar has proven itself to be a world leader in hosting sports events over the past decade, which is a legacy the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 will continue. By embracing Qatar's hospitality alongside sporting excellence, our event promises to leave a lasting impact on Qatar and the region," he added.

With the Opening Ceremony scheduled at Aspire Dome on February 4, Director of Marketing, Communications, Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Committee Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani said the LOC will ensure a memorable experience for all during the entire event.

“The opening ceremony will be unique for spectators. There will be many more entertainment activities during the championships. We are looking forward to welcoming to huge number of fans as tickets sale is growing. Together with Discover Qatar we have formed packages for fans coming from abroad,” Sheikha Asma said.

"This landmark event symbolises a significant milestone in our dedication to promoting sports in the region. As we get closer to hosting Doha 2024, we aim to continue educating and raising awareness about aquatic sports across our local communities. The LOC is also providing an opportunity for passionate individuals to get closer to the action and acquire valuable experiences through volunteering across diverse fields. We anticipate a showcase of unparalleled skill, dedication, cultural unity, and we encourage everyone to join us on our journey to making history," she added.

In a statement issued by the LOC, President of World Aquatics Husain Al Musallam said: "I am thrilled as we countdown 30 days to the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024. With 197 countries vying for victory across 6 sports and 75 medal events, this championship is the global aquatics showcase event and qualification gateway to the Paris 2024 Olympics. It's a celebration of aquatic prowess and a testament to athletes' dedication worldwide. Let's embrace the anticipation and witness the excellence that will unfold in Doha."

Meanwhile, the official Championships mascots Mayfara and Nahim, who have been touring all over the country also made appearance during the press conference.

The World Aquatics Championships will be followed by the World Aquatics Masters Championships to be held from February 23 to March 3. Around 3000 athletes are expected to feature in the event.