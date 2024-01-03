Amir Hold Phone Call With Iranian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation this evening with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, during which His Highness expressed his condolences and sincere sympathy for the victims of the two bombings that occurred in Kerman Province in Iran, asking Allah Almighty to cover them with His vast mercy, and grant those afflicted a speedy recovery.

During the call, HH the Amir also stressed the position of the State of Qatar rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.