PCC Launches 'Sole Marketing'

Sales

METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Save time and deliver better patient care while you improve the practice's bottom line. Sole Marketing, developed by Podiatry Content Connection uses the latest technology with communication, reminders, and patient education to drive orthotic sales. Orthotics correct and protect the body's biomechanics, reducing foot, ankle, leg, and even back pain. The system provides a turn-key approach, not adding more work for podiatry practices.

"Many podiatrists lose orthotic sales to retail stores which offer the wrong solution for the patient. Custom orthotics, designed and manufactured for the specific patient, deliver better results. Our Sole Marketing system connects the podiatrist with the patient and promotes proper care, " says PCC National Director Randy Rosler.



"PCC has created a systematic marketing approach to promoting custom orthotics. With little or no time spent, podiatrists using Sole Marketing will increase the number of monthly orthotics dispensed to their patients,". says Jeffrey Hartman, CEO of PCC

Sole Marketing offers your practice these benefits:



Orthotics Featured on Your Website

Designed Orthotics Banner

Orthotics Landing Page

Orthotics Appointment Form

Email Orthotics Campaign to Patients

Monthly Orthotics Blogs

Monthly Orthotics Ads (Spot Campaigns)

Branded Orthotics eBook For Patients

Social Media Digital Library (FB & IG) Patient Room Poster on the Benefits of Orthotics

