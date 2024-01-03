               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Global Disinfection Robots Market Booms As Demand Soar, Triggering Innovation & Strategic Investments, The Market To Reach $1.41 Billion By 2028 - Arizton


1/3/2024 3:01:27 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to
Arizton's latest research report, the disinfection robots market will grow at a CAGR of 31.02% from 2022 to 2028. The evolution of automated guided vehicles & automated mobile robots, innovative patented technologies & large supply contracts, funding & investments for developing disinfection robots, advancement of new electric disinfection robots, government & non-government initiatives for environmental protection, demand for energy-efficient disinfection robots are significant trends in the disinfection robots industry.

Disinfection Robots Market Research Report by Arizton (PRNewsfoto/Arizton Advisory & Intelligence)
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report:

Browse in-depth TOC on "Disinfection Robots Market"

399 – Pages

133 - Tables

132 - Figures

Disinfection Robots Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 1.41 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 280 Million

CAGR (2022-2028)

31.02
%

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Product Type, Technology Type, Sensor Type, Controller Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Evolution of Automated Guided Vehicles & Automated Mobile Robots
Uplifting the Market Opportunities

Automated mobile robots (AMR) are used for cleaning and disinfection in distribution centers, hospitality services, grocery stores, hospitals, healthcare facilities, and more. The need for cleanliness and hygiene has become crucial due to COVID-19. AMRs offer a cost-effective way of achieving this by deploying automated cleaning and disinfection equipment wherever needed. An autonomous cleaning robot removes visible dirt and can apply disinfectants for effective sanitization. Some are fitted with spraying devices for disinfection of surfaces above floor level. A UVC disinfection robot is a type of AMR equipped with a UVC emitter suitable to disinfect environments from bacteria and viruses.

Automated guided vehicles (AGV) are being challenged by the more sophisticated, flexible, and cost-effective technology of AMRs. Although an AMR has much more advanced technology than an AGV, it is typically a less expensive solution. An AMR does not need wires, magnetic stripes, or other costly modifications. Therefore, it is faster and less expensive to get AMRs up and running, with no expensive disruption to production during the process. AMRs are highly flexible, which is crucial for modern manufacturing environments requiring agility and flexibility in case of product modifications or production lines. Recently, AMRs have been highly deployed into disinfecting robots, thereby contributing to the market's growth.

Global Surge in Disinfection Robot Adoption Drives Substantial Investments and Innovation for Pandemic Preparedness

The aggressive adoption of disinfection robots has increased demand and new large-scale investments worldwide, propelling the market. Across the board, such robots were deployed widely before the pandemic, followed by existing robotic platforms that can be adapted readily to address the most pressing current needs. Since existing platforms cater to the current demands, making investments will result in developing systems ready for future crises. Also, most companies are focusing on product line expansion to include disinfection robots integrating improved autonomous capabilities compared to existing products. Several companies are investing while supporting the robotic industry, providing greater control in shaping the future. Such investments mainly serve the pandemic response and post-pandemic recovery in various countries. One such investment was made recently by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Tru-D, a UVC disinfection robot that protects patients and staff from harmful pathogens.

Surging Demand for Disinfection Robots Takes Center Stage in Hospitals Across APAC, Middle East, and Africa

The demand for advanced and efficient patient care in major emerging economies is expected to help construct new hospitals. Most hospital management and government facilities have implemented stringent norms to ensure that all hospital premises are microbe-free. The threat of disease and growing deaths, especially due to infectious diseases, has led several emerging economies to increase concerns over installing disinfection robots in each part of the hospital building.

Most countries in APAC and North America have implemented stringent norms to ensure safety in maintaining air quality and made indoor disinfection robot applications mandatory in hospital buildings. Healthcare spending is expected to be bolstered by factors such as growing and aging populations, advances in clinical technology, and market expansion. Major companies offering disinfection robots witnessed massive demand for their products to deploy in healthcare settings. UVD Robots, part of Blue Ocean Robotics, signed an agreement with Sunay Healthcare Supply to ship their disinfection robots to several hospitals in China. A Shanghai enterprise, Taimi Robotics Technology, designed and produced over 30 disinfection robots that entered major hospitals in Wuhan. Shenzhen-based Pudu Technology also deployed its disinfection robots in more than 40 hospitals around China. Xenex Disinfection Service, a leading provider of disinfection robots, has already deployed its robots in more than 500 hospitals across the UK, Europe, South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Such instances increase the demand for disinfection robots in healthcare facilities and contribute to market growth.

Buy this Research @

Post-Purchase Benefit

.
1hr of free analyst discussion

.
10% of customization

Key Company Profiles

  • Blue Ocean Robotics
  • Nevoa
  • Taimi Robotics Technology
  • XAG
  • Xenex Disinfection Services
  • PHILIPS
  • SIEMENS AG
  • Altoros
  • Akara Robotics
  • ALVO Medical
  • Amy Robotics
  • Ava Robotics
  • Badger Technologies
  • Bioquell
  • Bridgeport Magnetics Group
  • Clearpath Robotics
  • Corvus Robotics
  • Engmotion
  • Fetch Robotics
  • Finsen Technologies
  • Geekplus Technology
  • Grizzly
  • H-Bots Robotics
  • imedtac
  • Keenon Robotics
  • Mediland
  • MetraLabs
  • Nanyang Technological University
  • OMRON
  • OTSAW
  • Pudu Robotics
  • Rubedo sistemos
  • SESTO Robotics
  • Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument
  • Shenzhen EAI Technology
  • SIEMENS & AuCMA
  • SIFSOF
  • Skytron
  • Techmetics Robotics
  • Tru-D SmartUVC co
  • UVC Solutions
  • Vanora Robots
  • TMI Robotics
  • RobotLAB Inc
  • A.O. Smith
  • LG Electronics
  • VackerGlobal
  • KENT RO

Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Disinfection Robots
  • UV Disinfection Robots
  • Disinfection Spray Robots
  • Combined System Robots

Technology Type

  • Fully Autonomous Robot
  • Semi-Autonomous Robot

Sensor Type

  • Ultrasonic Sensor
  • Infrared Sensor

Controller Type

  • Wi-Fi Controller
  • Bluetooth Controller

End User

  • Healthcare Facilities
  • Biopharmaceutical Industry
  • Transport
  • Hospitality
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geography

  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • The UK
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Poland
  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Singapore
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Turkey
    • The UAE
    • Egypt
    • Kenya
  • Latin America
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Colombia

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the disinfection robots market?

What is the growth rate of the global disinfection robots market?

Which region dominates the global disinfection robots market share?

What are the significant trends in the disinfection robots industry?

Who are the key players in the global disinfection robot market?

