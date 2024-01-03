NABIP Creates Department of Strategy and Innovation

Brooke Willson SVP of Strategy and Innovation

NABIP CEO Jessica Brooks-Woods expressed her enthusiasm for the new division, stating: "This new division will play a pivotal role in ensuring NABIP's offerings remain at the forefront of healthcare transformation, aligning strategic objectives with industry evolution. The division is tasked with conducting in-depth market analysis, forming strategic partnerships, and developing innovative services and tools to enhance NABIP's influence and meet the changing needs of its members."

Leading this new department will be Brooke Willson as the senior vice president of strategy and innovation. Willson has served NABIP for more than 20 years as senior vice president of leadership services and vice president of chapter relations. With her profound understanding of the association's dynamics and a history of fostering excellence across its chapters, Willson is uniquely positioned to guide the division toward achieving groundbreaking advancements in strategic growth and innovation. Her role in setting the strategic direction and aligning the division's objectives with NABIP's overarching goals is pivotal in driving the association forward.

Jasmine Keating's appointment as the director of strategic growth complements this vision, bringing a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience in the industry. Keating formerly served as director of development for MZQ Consulting in Baltimore, Maryland, for more than 10 years. Her expertise in employee benefits compliance and her proactive involvement with NABIP Maryland's Board of Directors underscore her deep commitment to the industry. Keating's focus on increasing NABIP's visibility in emerging markets and managing new business opportunities is crucial in this era of rapid healthcare transformation. Her skills in market research and analysis, coupled with her ability to establish and nurture key relationships, will enable NABIP to stay ahead of industry trends and competitive landscapes.

"Together, these strategic appointments and the formation of the Office of Strategy and Innovation mark a significant milestone for NABIP," stated NABIP Board President Eric Kohlsdorf. "This strategic move will enhance NABIP's capacity to adapt to the changing needs of its members, drive innovation in services and tools, and solidify its position as the leader in the industry. This new era at NABIP holds the promise of fostering greater connectivity, relevance and impact in the health insurance and benefits industry."

About the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals

NABIP

is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. To meet that vital mission, NABIP advances the interests of its members and advocates for sound public-policy solutions. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.



