Notice Administrator Angeion Group Announces A Class Certification In Snow V. Align Technology Inc. Class Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) If You Purchased, or Paid for Some of the Purchase Price for, Invisalign Clear Aligners

Between July 1, 2018 through December 31, 2023,

A Class Action Lawsuit May Affect Your Legal Rights.

A federal court authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Technology, Inc., is the defendant in a class action lawsuit brought against them by Simon and Simon, PC, and Misty Snow, who allege that Defendant engaged in conduct that had the anticompetitive effect of allowing Align to unlawfully maintain and enhance a monopoly in an alleged aligner market. Plaintiffs allege this conduct is a violation of the federal Sherman Antitrust Act, 15 U.S.C. § 2, regarding a monopoly, and various state antitrust and consumer protection statutes.

Align Technology, Inc., is an American manufacturer of 3D digital scanners and Invisalign clear aligners used in orthodontics.

What are Plaintiffs asking for?

Plaintiffs are asking the Court to award Class members monetary damages equal to the difference in value, if any, between the price they paid for Invisalign and the price they should have paid, if not for Align's allegedly unlawful conduct. Plaintiffs are also asking for injunctive relief to stop Align's anticompetitive conduct.



Align disputes that Plaintiffs are entitled to any relief in the case, and also disputes that Plaintiffs are entitled to an award of monetary damages.

Am I part of the Class?

You may be a Class Member if you purchased, paid and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price for Invisalign Treatments that used any of the following types of Invisalign products-'Comprehensive', 'Moderate', 'GO', 'Teen', 'Assist Product Tracking', 'Lite', 'Express Ten', 'Multi-stage Comprehensive', or 'Assist' treatment-while residing in a relevant state, acquired for personal use during the period beginning July 1, 2018, through December 31, 2023 (the 'Class Period').

The relevant states are: Arizona, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, and Oregon. Excluded from the Class are: (1) insurance providers; (2) Defendant, its subsidiaries, affiliate entities, and employees; and (3) all federal or state government entities or agencies.

To learn more, visit

.

How do I stay in the Class?

You do not have to do anything to stay in the Class and participate in this class action. By doing nothing, you will keep the possibility of getting money or benefits, if any are awarded, from this lawsuit. If you stay in the Class and Plaintiffs obtain money or benefits, you will be notified about how to apply for a share. If you stay in the Class and Plaintiffs do not prevail, you will be bound by that judgment. Therefore, if you do nothing now, regardless of whether Plaintiffs win or lose, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Defendant as part of any other lawsuit about the same legal claims in this lawsuit. By staying in the Class, you will also be legally bound by all of the orders the Court issues and the judgment the Court makes in this lawsuit.

What happens if I exclude myself from the Class?

If you exclude yourself from the Class, you won't get any money or benefits from this lawsuit, if any are awarded. By excluding yourself, however, you will retain any right you may have to sue Defendant about the same claims

alleged in this lawsuit at your own expense.

Complete information is available at .

How and when will the Court decide who is right?

The Court has scheduled a trial to decide who is right in this lawsuit. It is not certain that the trial will occur, as Align has filed a motion for summary judgment requesting that the Court enter judgment in its favor as a matter of law before any trial takes place.

If this matter proceeds to trial, Plaintiffs will have to prove their claims against Align, and Align will also have an opportunity to prove their defenses. The trial is currently scheduled to begin May 13, 2024. To check on the status of the trial date, please click

.



During any trial, the jury will hear evidence to help the Court reach a decision about whether Plaintiffs or Align are right about the claims in the lawsuit. There is no guarantee that Plaintiffs will win or that they will get any money for the Class.

This Notice is only a summary.

For more information, including the full Notice, visit , email [email protected] , or call 877-749-7739.

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Shiri Lasman

(215) 563-4116

SOURCE Angeion Group