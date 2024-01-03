Experience A Different Tomorrow With NCL

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 3:02 PM

Imagine cruising just the way you want it: with no timetable to follow but your own. That is what sets Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) apart from other cruise companies, offering our guests the total freedom and flexibility to holiday their way. With 20 ships cruising to over 450 destinations across the world. Europe, The Caribbean, Alaska and beyond - NCL even sails from right here in the UAE, with some amazing itineraries close to home.

And there is something for everyone on board every single one of their ships, with smaller, more intimate-sized ships through to their newest dream team at sea Prima Class ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which are already wowing guests. Not to mention Norwegian Aqua from their brand-new Prima Plus Class, launching in 2025. Whether you are holidaying as a solo traveller, couple or bringing the whole family along for the journey, you'll make great memories both on board and ashore, from delicious global dining and immersive shore excursions to diverse activities and award-winning entertainment for all ages. Coupled with the most spacious and modern staterooms in the cruise industry, it's no wonder they have been voted the Middle East leading cruise line for two years in a row.

And when it comes to choosing a cruise holiday instead of your typical land-based holiday, there are several reasons to do choose NCL, and here are a few important ones. Firstly, there are a variety of staterooms available on board their ships, from studios for solo travellers or those on a tighter budget, right up to The Haven - its most luxurious and well-appointed accommodation. And the great news is you can choose your exact stateroom at booking. Hotels on the other hand usually only provide a limited choice of locations within the resort and often only balcony or family rooms.

Next, when you sail with NCL , you wake up to a new destination nearly every day. This means the views are ever-changing and there is always somewhere different to explore. From iconic sights and island hopping to finding hidden gems off the beaten track. In a resort on land, the views are largely always the same and you are much more confined to the same place. So a cruise offers a much wider variety with constantly evolving horizons. Then, on the important topic of dining, each NCL ship has up to 21 high-quality and varied, global dining options including main dining rooms, buffet style and 24-hour eateries - speciality dining is included with free at sea. On a land-based holiday resort, there is a limited choice of dining options, mostly buffet style and often only open at set times each day, which offers neither freedom nor flexibility.

Then from an entertainment point of view, when you holiday with NCL, you'll enjoy ship-wide, varied entertainment, including Broadway musicals and its headline acts usually have two showings an evening. The opposite can generally be said for land-based resorts, with limited choice and usually just one show by local acts.

NCL's innovative ships have taken onboard activities to new heights. Zoom into big thrills on the only race tracks at sea or get into the swing of things on the largest ropes course on a cruise ship. Cruise into adrenaline-pumping activities in their ThrillPlex activity zones that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Discover larger-than-life adventures during an exciting game of augmented reality laser tag and whoosh over the side of the ship on Ocean Loops in the Aqua Park. Dive into a world unlike any other in the Galaxy Pavilion and immerse yourself in a virtual gaming wonderland. And after all those adrenaline-fuelled moments, slow things down with a hot stone massage or pick from over 50 speciality treatments for some pamper time in Mandara Spa (while the little ones are at a kids club).

As your evening begins, choose from French, Italian, Japanese, Mexican, American cuisine and more at your venue of choice, followed by an amazing theatre show or hilarious comedy night. After watching the sunset from The Waterfront, kick back and relax in the comfort of your stateroom, as in a matter of hours, you'll open the curtains to a new view and your chance to experience a different tomorrow. So whether you're setting sail with friends, enjoying a romantic retreat or bringing your whole crew, the smiles come in all sizes with something for all ages.

If you want a holiday to remember in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Northern Europe, Alaska, The Caribbean, destinations right on your doorstep in Dubai or venture further from home on an extraordinary journey, the best way to experience it all is on an unforgettable cruise with NCL.

For more information or to book, visit NCL or contact your Travel Agent.