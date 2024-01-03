Nicole Obarzanek: A Rising Star Shining Bright In Dubai's Musical Sky

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 3:40 PM

Meet Nicole Obarzanek, the 13-year-old prodigy who is not just chasing her dreams but catching them with every note, every step, and every beat. Born into a family deeply rooted in music, Nicole is taking Dubai by storm, showcasing unparalleled talent in singing, dancing, modeling, and playing the violin.

Under the guidance of her father, Peter Obarzanek, owner of L A Music Records, Nicole is rapidly making a name for herself in the city of dreams.

Nicole's dedication to her craft is evident in her collaborations with industry professionals like dancer and choreographer Danielle Regan Harrison, violinist Mariana Lutsiv, and vocal coach and owner of ALITI Productions & Talent Agency (USA | UAE) - Alina Liwo. Her career development under the agency, her father's industry knowledge, and Nicole's unparalleled commitment have propelled her to win prestigious competitions; including the Golden Voice Competition, where she clinched the title of First Place Winner in both 2021 and 2023.

The Obarzanek family's musical legacy, spanning three generations, is at the core of this young and talented musician's journey. From her grandfather, a pianist and music teacher, to her father, Peter, a renowned musician who established L A Music Records, the musical gene runs deep. Recognising Nicole's innate talent, Peter moved his family to Dubai, where Nicole's destiny as a star began to unfold.

Nicole's achievements at such a young age are awe-inspiring. She has not only impressed global music icon Enrique Iglesias, but has also been invited to perform at prestigious venues, including the Armani Hotel Dubai, located in the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Winning the Golden Voice Competition in 2021 and receiving the 'Special Performer Award' from celebrity judge Marc Williams, Nicole returned in 2023 to compete against international contestants. With a stellar performance of her original song 'Girls Lie' and a poignant rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine,' she secured her position as the First Place Winner for the second time.

Looking ahead, Nicole is not slowing down. Booked for live performances and scheduled to release her first album in 2024, she continues to mesmerize audiences.

She recently graced the stage with her extraordinary talent at the prestigious Global Wings Awards, hosted at the luxurious Palazzo Versace in Dubai. Under the creative direction of Alina Liwo and professional choreography by Danielle Raegan, once again, Nicole left the audience in awe, as she performed two new original singles from her upcoming album called 'I'll Never Call Your Phone' and 'Girls Just Wanna Dance'. As a multi-talented performer, Nicole's performance elevated the evening to new heights of entertainment and artistic brilliance.

Follow her journey on Instagram at Nicole_Obarzanek_Official and witness the ascent of a musical star destined for greatness.