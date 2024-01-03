Vmocion Announces $3M Seed Round To Advance Its Virtual Motion Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VMocion, an entertainment technology company in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced today a $3M seed round for advancement of its VMocion 3VTM and WAIVTM technologies. Current investors include AZ Crown and Mayo Clinic, with Eric Crown of Insight Enterprises Inc1. joining the Board of Directors alongside VMocion principals and Mayo Clinic.

VMocion's 3VTM technologies allow users to feel the motion they see. A virtually stimulated sense of physical motion matches the motion seen on screen, creating an all-sensory experience. 3VTM redefines how the world experiences motion by controlling a sixth physiological sense never effectively addressed commercially with the ancillary benefit of preventing VR sickness. The technology allows more users to engage in VR, AR and XR experiences, and participate for longer periods without discomfort or fatigue.

Motion sickness occurs when humans feel motion without seeing that matching motion. When this happens, the eyes and inner ears send conflicting signals to the brain – causing a misalignment of the body's vestibular and ocular systems. Approximately 30% of people suffer from motion sickness under ordinary travel conditions including sea, air, land travel2, amusement park experiences, flight simulators and other areas. Motion sickness manifests a significant disruption – causing a material loss of revenue in related markets selling products and services.

VMocion's WAIVTM technology raises the threshold of the vestibular sensation of motion, mitigating the brain's perception of it, removing any visual-vestibular mismatch, thereby preventing motion sickness for most who are otherwise afflicted.



VMocion holds an exclusive license to select Mayo Clinic patented technologies poised to negate the need to use pharmaceutical or invasive means to overcome VR illness or motion sickness – validated as safe and effective through human studies.

VMocion enhances user experiences in VR, XR, HMDs and other consumer and commercial applications including 2D/3D gaming, entertainment, planes, trains, automobiles, marine travel, amusement park experiences, EV/AV, flight simulation, pilot training, military – terrestrial, marine and aircraft.



Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research

Insights Enterprises Inc., is a Fortune 500TM companyTurnerM, Griffin MJ. Motion sickness in public road transport: passenger behavior and susceptibility. Ergonomics. 1999: 42: 444-461.

Contact

Nicholas Aretakis, CEO [email protected]

SOURCE vMocion