Scott & Jon's Revolutionizes Frozen Food With New Microwavable Salmon Bowls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN, Maine, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's, the leading provider of premium, convenient seafood meals, is revolutionizing frozen food with new microwavable salmon bowls, a groundbreaking innovation that redefines the concept of convenience and elevates the frozen food aisle to new heights.

"We're excited to unveil our new salmon bowls to address a growing need in the market," said Scott Demers, co-founder of Scott & Jon's. "For years, consumers and retailers have urged us to add salmon to our portfolio. Now, our salmon bowls are poised to provide incremental sales for those retailers already offering our shrimp bowls. It's a win-win for both retailers and consumers seeking convenient, good-for-you seafood meals. We're really excited because at the end of the day it's all about delivering high quality, delicious food, and all of our feedback tells us consumers are really going to love these new salmon bowls."

Culinary Innovation with Consumers in Mind

The introduction of microwavable salmon bowls marks a paradigm shift in the frozen seafood industry, merging the nutritional benefits of salmon and the convenience of microwave cooking. Salmon is the fastest growing seafood in the U.S., and the second most popular seafood behind shrimp.

The salmon bowls will come in two restaurant-inspired flavors featuring high-quality Atlantic salmon that steams up fresh and offers lean protein and naturally occurring omega-3s. The Honey Sesame bowl boasts fluffy rice, flash-frozen vegetables for peak freshness, and a sweet and savory honey sesame sauce while the Mediterranean Herb bowl offers a medley of fresh herbs, quinoa, brown rice, and crisp vegetables.

Scott & Jon's new salmon bowls will be available in early 2024 at retailers nationwide, including Target, Ahold, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle and SEG.

Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers, Scott & Jon's is a Maine-based company dedicated to transforming the frozen aisle with its premium seafood meals. Inspired by family recipes, they set out to create meals that were both delicious and healthy, challenging the notion that convenient seafood is either bland or nutritionally lacking.

Their unwavering commitment to quality and flavor has earned Scott & Jon's a loyal following and recognition from industry experts. The brand's products are available in major grocery stores nationwide, bringing a taste of Maine to kitchens across the country. To learn more and find Scott & Jon's in a store near you, visit .

