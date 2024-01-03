(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 29.12.2023 without calling a meeting
The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 11.12.2023 to 29.12.2023. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.
Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:
1. Approval of 01.07.2022 – 30.06.2023 annual report
To approve the 01.07.2022 – 30.06.2023 annual report of AS PRFoods.
Voting results:
| Votes
| Number of Votes
| Proportion to total votes (%)
| In favour
| 24,390,085
| 63.0514%
| Against (did not vote)
| 14,292,775
| 36.9486%
| Impartial
| 0
| 0%
| Total
| 38,682,860
| 100%
2. Distribution of profit
The profit for the period 01.07.2022 - 30.06.2023 was EUR 331,000. To use the profit to cover the losses of previous periods. No dividend to be paid out of the profit.
Voting results:
| Votes
| Number of Votes
| Proportion to total votes (%)
| In favour
| 24,390,085
| 63.0514%
| Against (did not vote)
| 14,292,775
| 36.9486%
| Impartial
| 0
| 0%
| Total
| 38,682,860
| 100%
The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Management board member
T: +372 452 1470
...
