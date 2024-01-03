GLM ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOBOKEN, January 3, 2024 – GLM, Inc., the parent company of GLM Sales and GLM Custom , announced the appointment of Dennis Connaughton as General Manager.

Prior to joining GLM, Mr. Connaughton served as the General Manager of the James G Elliott Co., Inc. Previously, he was President of Zephyr Marketing and Publisher of Field & Stream magazine. Earlier in his career, he worked at a number of advertising agencies on accounts such as Chevrolet, National Car Rental, Black & Decker, Honeywell, and others.

According to Gerald Massa, GLM President,“We are elated to be able to add the depth of advertising experience that Dennis has to our team. He has a tremendous background in both the ad sales and creative sides of our industry so he'll be able to move each of those GLM groups from day one.”

ABOUT GLM: Since 1980, GLM has been a very successful media services company providing outsourced media sales and consulting to hundreds of consumer, B-to-B, and association / non-profit media brands. In 2022, it introduced GLM Custom that added marketing / content capabilities to its suite of services .

