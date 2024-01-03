France Denounces Israeli Officials' Remarks Calling For Displacement Of Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Paris: The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs denounced today remarks made by two Israeli ministers calling for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and rebuilding settlements on Palestinian lands.
The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs described the ministers' statements as provocative, and called on the Israeli entity to refrain from making such inflammatory and irresponsible statements that fuel tensions.
