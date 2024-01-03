Qatar Coach Announces National Team Final Squad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar coach Marques Lopez has named the 26-player squad for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which will be held from January 12 to February 10.

Under the instructions of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the final list of each team participating in the continental finals should be 26 players instead of 23.

Lopez chose Saad Al Sheeb and Meshal Barsham (Al-Sadd), and Salah Zakaria (Al-Duhail) as goalkeepers.

Defenders: Al Mahdi Ali and Lucas Mendes (Al-Wakrah), Boualem Khokhi, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Sultan Al Beraik (Al-Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al-Gharafa), and Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Rayyan).

Midfielders: Ahmed Fathi, Jassim Gaber (Al-Arabi), Abdelaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan), Hassan Al Haydos, Ali Asad, Mohammed Waad and Mustafa Meshal (Al-Sadd), and Khaled Mohammed (Al-Duhail).

Forwards: Ahmed Al Janhi and Ahmed Alaa (Al-Gharafa), Akram Afif and Yousif Abdurazaq (Al-Sadd), Al Moez Ali and Ismail Mohammed (Al-Duhail), and Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah).

The Qatari team is participating in a camp in Doha in preparation for the tournament. The team had played a friendly against the Cambodian team which ended with the Qatari team winning 3-0, and is preparing to play a second friendly match against Jordan on Friday.