Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Iran


1/3/2024 2:34:05 PM

Amman, January 3 (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministry Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a site in the Kerman Governorate, south of Iran, and killed more than 100 people.
The Ministry's official spokesman, Sufyan Qudah, said the Kingdom condemns and denounces all forms of violence and terrorism, especially those targeting civilians, expressing condolences to the government and people of Iran and the families of the victims.
He wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

