MSCI Completes Acquisition Of Fabric

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of mission-critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Fabric, a wealth technology platform specializing in portfolio design, customization, and analytics for wealth managers and advisors.

The acquisition was originally announced on December 20, 2023.

Jorge Mina, Head of Analytics, MSCI, said: “The completion of this transaction is another step in MSCI's ongoing expansion of both our market reach and client offerings. We remain committed to broadening the spectrum of our wealth solutions to better meet the diverse needs of investors and the combination with Fabric is a milestone in that endeavour.”

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios.

