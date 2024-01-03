Hawaii Medical College Encourages Candidates To Begin New Careers In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ashton Cudjoe, CEO of Hawaii Medical CollegeHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaii Medical College has been helping students begin stable, well-paying careers in healthcare for the past 16 years. Offering both Diploma and Degree programs, the college is helping to fill the needs of the healthcare industry in Hawaii . Now, more than ever the need for Medical Assistants, Nurse Aides, Healthcare Administrators / Billing & Coding, and Pharmacy Technicians is at an all-time high. Those seeking a new path can benefit from the multitude of available positions.Popular diploma level programs take just 10 months, while AAS degree programs take 18 months to complete. Admissions are on a rolling schedule, so students can enroll year-round. HMC staff is there to help at every step of the enrollment process, from the admissions forms to attaining financial aid.The school makes learning and completion of programs easy because the classes are mostly online, offering students flexibility to fit classwork into their busy lives. HMC also offers students the use of a laptop computer, Microsoft Office 365 software and the training they need to use it effectively. And the laptop is theirs to keep when they have completed their diploma or degree.“The need in Hawaii is great for trained medical assistants, administrators/billers/coders and pharmacy techs,” stated Ashton Cudjoe, CEO of Hawaii Medical College.“We are working diligently with healthcare institutions to help them with staffing.”The employment opportunities abound in these stable well-paying careers. The annual wages for healthcare practitioners such as Clinical Medical Assistants, range from about $36,000 to $54,000, depending on the diploma or degree. Healthcare Administrator, Billing & Coders are paid Billing & Coders are paid between $29,000 to $44,000, Pharmacy Technician's salary range is $29,000 to $78,000 while Advanced Nurse Aides will make around $31,000. The range of pay varies widely, and Hawaii Medical College has strong relationships with hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to assist students with job placement. Hawaii Medical College is working to increase the number of qualified applicants for these jobs.Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify through federal grants and loans. Professionals on staff at HMC can assist with applications and finding the financial aid candidates need.About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii's successful locally owned, accredited career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to a variety of students from military veteran to high-school graduates ensuring that they are successful in their chosen careers. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400, high certification pass rates and placement rates. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.

