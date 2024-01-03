Down Payment Resource's Executive Vice President Sean Moss Honored In National Mortgage Professional's 2024 Industry Titans Awards Program

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting home buyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced its Executive Vice President of Product and Operations Sean Moss has been selected as an Industry Titan by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine. The award recognizes experienced professionals who show exceptional dedication, compassion and integrity who are improving the mortgage industry for both industry professionals and the clients they serve.







NMP recognized Moss for more than a decade of dedication to making homeownership possible for low-to-moderate income (LMI) homebuyers. Moss guides DPR to simplify, standardize and expand access to important but underutilized homebuyer assistance programs, including down payment assistance (DPA). With his laser focus on evolving DPR's products to empower professionals and homebuyers nationwide, Moss embodies the compassion and advocacy of an Industry Titan.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as an Industry Titan by National Mortgage Professional magazine. This accolade is not just a reflection of my personal commitment, but it is a testament to the collective efforts of our team at Down Payment Resource,” said Moss.“Our mission has always been to make homeownership more accessible, especially for low-to-moderate income families. By simplifying and expanding access to homebuyer assistance programs, we are not just offering financial solutions but are empowering dreams and building stronger communities. I am proud of the impact we've made and am excited to continue our work in revolutionizing the housing industry for the betterment of homebuyers and professionals alike.”

Sean Moss has more than 18 years of experience in the real estate and finance industry. As DPR's executive vice president of product and operations, Moss oversees product strategy and development and collaborates with customers and partners to implement new solutions for affordable lending challenges. DPR keeps tabs on every homebuyer assistance program in the country by communicating with over 1,300 program providers year-round and keeping more than 2,200 programs up to date in its DPA Directory.

The full list of 2024 Industry Titans honorees can be viewed on the National Mortgage Professional website.

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,200 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit .

