Swiss Authorised Record Number Of 'Banned' Pesticides Last Year

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Suíça autorizou número recorde de agrotóxicos proibidos



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Thierry Blaser observes the same thing every year when walking through his rapeseed field.“Insect pests sting the rape and lay their larvae. The plant then gets deformed and can no longer produce as it should,” the farmer told RTS public radio on Tuesday.

To kill the insects and produce his 15 tonnes of rapeseed, there was only one solution for Blaser: protection products. The problem is that the number of authorised substances is constantly decreasing. Since 2005, 208 products have been withdrawn from the market.

Blaser says that“if we don't grant these authorisations, we won't have any production”.

+ In 2021, voters rejected two initiatives to clamp down on pesticide use

However, under pressure from farmers, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (FOSV) authorised the emergency use of 29 previously banned substances in 2023 – a record number. By way of comparison, in 2019 the OSAV authorised just 6.

For Serge Imboden, a researcher at the University of Applied Sciences of Western Switzerland (HES-SO), such authorisations are a way of reducing dependence on neighbouring countries, particularly Germany and France.

“There are more and more factors which mean we have to fight more and more pests and diseases. To maintain a degree of self-sufficiency, they're trying to import plant protection products.”

According to Green Party parliamentarian from Geneva Delphine Klopfenstein, the solution lies elsewhere.“Today, if we are to produce enough, we also have to consider that some of what we produce is thrown away. We need to combat this food waste and bring production back into balance with consumption.”

Swiss agricultural production currently enables the country to feed some 50% of the population.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .