Saudi Arabia Finalizes Aid Package To Jordan

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi Arabia and Jordan have completed the final installment of a USD 250 million aid package, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday (3). The deal was agreed at the Makkah Summit in 2018. The final portion of the fifth tranche totaled USD 38.6 million. (Pictured, port in the city of Aqaba.)

The grant has been used to support Jordan's general budget. Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan said Saudi Arabia has assisted Jordan in its development and mentioned Saudi Arabia's swift response in supporting Jordan's endeavors to provide essential services to Syrian refugees.

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi underscored the robustness, endurance, and variety of the Jordanian economy.

