Supreme Court President Arias Re-Elected

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Judge María Eugenia López Arias was re-elected on Wednesday, January 3, as president of the Supreme Court of Justice, for the period 2024-2025, after an extraordinary plenary session that began after 10:00 am

With five votes in favor of the nine judges that make up the plenary session, María Eugenia López won, whose term expired on December 31 and is now re-elected.

The other four remaining votes went to Judge Olmedo Arrocha.

In her report last December, López Arias highlighted among her achievements, the implementation of the Integrity and Transparency Court as part of the judicial career and the implementation of the electronic file, among other things.

The magistrate was sworn in and subsequently addressed those present.

In addition, the presidents of the CSJ chambers were elected.