Eurobattery Minerals publishes EU growth prospectus The Board of Directors of Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery” or the“Company”) decided on a rights issue of units amounting to approximately SEK 29.3 million (the“Rights issue”) on 22 November 2023, which was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 December 2023. Due to the Rights issue, the Board of Directors has prepared a prospectus which has been published today on 3 January 2024. The subscription period commences on 8 January and ends on 22 January 2024.



EU growth prospectus In connection with the Rights issue, the Board of Directors of Eurobattery has prepared an EU growth prospectus which today has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and subsequently published by the Company. The Prospectus is available for download on the Company's issue site, , Augment Partners AB's offer site, , and on Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website, . Subscription forms will be available on the websites mentioned above before the subscription period starts on 8 January 2024. The Prospectus will also be made available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, . The terms in brief

Subscription price: SEK 0.80 per unit (SEK 0.40 per share, the warrants are obtained free of charge).

Gross volume: Approximately SEK 29.3 million in the event of a full subscription in the Rights issue, and an additional approximately SEK 29.3–36.6 million in the event of full exercise of the corresponding warrants.

Terms: One (1) share held on the record date gives one (1) unit right. One (1) unit right entitles to subscription for one (1) unit. One (1) unit consists of two (2) shares, one (1) warrant of series TO4 and one (1) warrant of series TO5.

Trading in unit rights at NGM Nordic SME: 8 January – 17 January 2024.

Subscription period: 8 January – 22 January 2024.

Estimated date for announcement of the outcome of the Rights issue: 24 January 2024. Securement: 75.0 per cent (approximately SEK 22.0 million) through subscription commitments and underwriting commitments. Neither the subscription commitments nor the underwriting commitments are secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledge or similar arrangements. The terms and conditions of the Rights issue are included in the Company's EU growth prospectus.



Advisers Augment Partners AB is acting as the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is acting as the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction. For more information, please contact: Roberto García Martínez – CEO E-mail: ...



About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world. Please visit for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well. Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB: Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255, e-mail: ... .

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB

Key word(s): Energy

