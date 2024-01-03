DPIIT Rules Out More Sectors Under PLI Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 3 (KNN) Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) stated that the government currently refrains from introducing production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes in new sectors and emphasises the enhancement of existing ones.

While speaking on the sidelines of the 27th World Investment Conference in New Delhi, Singh stated that PLI schemes are active in 14 sectors and the government now focuses on refining existing initiatives, making them more appealing and industry-friendly.

"The government would prefer to see how these 14 sectors do. The plan is to let them all stabilise and do well and consider more sectors thereafter. But at the moment, there are no plans or consultations for any new PLI schemes," he clarified.

Singh highlighted the scheme's notable success in certain sectors, while others are gradually gaining momentum.

"Mobile manufacturing has led to a lot of increase in exports and sales within the country. PLI schemes for pharmaceutical and food processing sectors are also doing reasonably well,” he mentioned.

Regarding the adjustments to existing schemes, he stated "Consultation process is on. Textile and pharma are two such sectors. It is not because they are not attractive at the moment, but because there is a need for some flexibility in timelines, in terms of product lines and things like that."

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, out of the 733 applications selected under various PLI Schemes, 176 PLI beneficiaries are MSMEs in sectors such as bulk drugs, medical devices, pharma, telecom, white goods, food processing, textiles & drones.

