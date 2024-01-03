UPNEDA Invites Bidders For 5-Year Solar Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) Uttar Pradesh, Jan 3 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has issued an invitation for bids concerning a five-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for 2.89 MW of mini-grid and decentralised distributed generation (DDG) solar projects implemented on a revenue model basis.

The initiatives encompass 16 mini-grids with a collective capacity of 2,332 KW and 27 decentralised distributed generation (DDG) solar projects amounting to 559.4 KW.

The deadline for bid submissions is January 9, 2024, with the bid opening scheduled for the following day.

Applicants are required to provide a tender fee of Rs 11,800 along with an earnest money deposit of Rs 25,000.

Successful bidders are obligated to provide a performance security of Rs 2,000 per KW of the quoted capacity before the execution of the contract agreement. This bank guarantee will be subject to renewal every five years.

The chosen bidders are required to obtain all sites in their current condition.

The maximum right-to-use tenure is 20 years, subject to UPNEDA's review every five years. If reviews are unsatisfactory, UPNEDA may take appropriate actions, including penalties. Right-to-use charges are based on a per-kilowatt, per-month basis for solar projects, payable annually to UPNEDA.

The generated power from these solar projects is open for sale to residents for household use, as well as to MSME customers for business operations or to farmers for irrigation purposes.

Bidders are required to possess a minimum of five years of experience in constructing, operating, and maintaining at least two mini-grids, each with a cumulative capacity of 25 KW or more.

Submission of documentary proof, including a completion certificate from the relevant agency, is mandatory.

Bidders must demonstrate an average annual turnover, based on the best-performing three out of the last five financial years, of at least Rs 15,000 per kilowatt of the quoted capacity.

Consideration will be given solely to bidding companies or lead partners with a minimum equity turnover of 51 per cent in the case of consortium or partnership firms.

Recently, UPNEDA has also issued invitations for bids to establish a cumulative capacity of 500 MW for grid-connected rooftop solar projects on government or semi-government buildings and other institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

