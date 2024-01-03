PMEGP-Backed Entrepreneur Thrives In Aloe Vera Business: A Success Story

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 3 (KNN)

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) shared a success story of Sumit Raut, a proactive and unemployed M. Tech graduate in CAD-CAM, who emerged as a thriving entrepreneur, attributed to the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) loan.

Raut's journey from job seeker to successful business owner exemplifies the transformative impact of government initiatives on individual aspirations.

While on the lookout for employment opportunities after completing his M. Tech, Raut stumbled upon a training program on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) at Udyog Bhavan, Nagpur.

The program acquainted him with the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Institute (MSME-DI), MGIRI, Wardha.

Intrigued, he promptly sought more information about the various training programs and technologies available in different departments.

Raut, with a vision and a few acres of farmland, decided to explore the potential of Aloe vera-based products.

He enrolled in a 5-day training program on Aloe vera-based products under the guidance of Dr. Adarsh Kumar Agnihotri in the Bio-processing and Herbal Division of MGIRI in May 2016.

Post-training, armed with newfound knowledge, Raut cultivated Aloe vera in his farm and initiated the production of Aloe vera-based items, including Hand wash, Shampoo, Moisturizing gel, and Juice.

Encouraged by positive customer responses, he envisioned expanding production but faced the need for additional machinery and a more substantial setup.

To materialize his expansion plans, Raut availed a loan under the PMEGP scheme.

With the financial backing, he established "Mahalakshmi Agro Products" in Ralegaon, Dt. Yavatmal.

Today, the enterprise employs six individuals, and Raut enjoys a monthly income of approximately 1 lakh.

Maintaining a symbiotic relationship with MGIRI, Raut stays in regular touch with the institute, seeking technical guidance whenever needed.

His journey underscores the importance of empowering individuals through skill development and financial support, showcasing the success achievable through government-led initiatives like PMEGP.

