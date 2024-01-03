Entrepreneur Thrives In Pickle Manufacturing After MGIRI Training

(MENAFN- KNN India) Wardha, Jan 3 (KNN) Pravin Thool of Wardha, Maharashtra has turned his pickle-making venture into a thriving business after receiving training from the Bio-processing and Herbal division at Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI).

Thool, holding a higher secondary school education, undertook training in "Various types of Pickles" under the guidance of Dr. Aprajita Vardhan at MGIRI from April 2015 to March 2016.

Before the training, he ran a kirana shop and engaged in homemade pickle production. However, he also encountered challenges related to batch uniformity.

To overcome these hurdles, he sought guidance from the "District Udyog Kendra, Wardha," where he learned about MGIRI's training programs.

Following the successful completion of the training, he initiated the production of various types of pickles locally, with a daily capacity of 100 kg.

His monthly turnover from the diverse range of pickles stands at Rs 1.5 lakh, yielding a profit of Rs 45000 while creating employment opportunities for four individuals.

Availing financial assistance through the Mudra loan scheme, he markets his products locally and at the state level under the brand name " Sumedha Gruh Udhyog."

While encountering initial production challenges, Thool received practical guidance from MGIRI's Bio-processing and Herbal division, resolving the issues effectively.

With the help of technical support from the division, he continued to scale up his business from a small to a larger operation.

His journey exemplifies the impact of skill development and support in fostering successful entrepreneurial endeavours.

