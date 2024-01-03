EXIT Realty Opens 5 More Markets To Wrap Up 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woburn, MA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Witt, CEO-USA for EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced another five markets served by new EXIT Realty brokerages to wrap up 2023.



EXIT Realty Journey located at 9508 Blake Cir NE, Leland, NC, 28451. Jaimie Tedder franchisee.

EXIT Realty DKC located at 1738 Wallace Ave, Bronx, NY, 10462. Danny Collins franchisee.

EXIT Realty Driftless Group located at 328 S Marquette Rd, Prairie Du Chien, WI, 53821. Jeffrey Marcks and Ali Werger franchisees.

EXIT Realty Homestead located at 210A East Main St, Springfield, KY, 40069. Lisa Kearnes franchisee. EXIT Capital Realty 2100 Watt Ave, Suite #140, Sacramento, CA, 95825. Homayoun (Sam) Samadi franchisee.

Veteran EXIT Realty Associates Tedder and Kearnes recognized the unique opportunities afforded by ownership and opened their own brokerages. Former EXIT Realty Associate Collins returned home to grow his business. Marcks and Werger expanded their existing operation, and Samadi is new to the brand.

Real estate professionals across the industry are recognizing the need for real, local, dedicated in-person coaching, mentorship and support and they're finding it with EXIT Realty. EXIT was founded on a people-first principle which doesn't waiver with market or industry challenges.

"As we put another year behind us, we acknowledge the hard work and determination of all our Associates in these ever-changing times in our industry,” says Witt.“Having a brand that works and leadership that can be trusted is vital to the success of any real estate company today and frankly it's what sets EXIT apart from the rest. Often imitated, never duplicated, our Formula is time tested and proven to yield the best results and that is evident in the growth we have experienced in 2023."





