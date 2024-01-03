Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Simpsonville, South Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SIMPSONVILLE, S.C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Coachman Reserve, is coming soon to Simpsonville, South Carolina. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include seven luxurious home designs set on idyllic half-acre home sites.



Coachman Reserve will offer Toll Brothers single-family homes starting from the mid-$600,000s located in a beautiful natural setting within desirable Laurens County. The community features ponds and abundant green space for a peaceful, nestled-in-nature feel while still being close to every convenience.

Home designs will feature two-story floor plans ranging from 2,912 to 3,653+ square feet of luxury living space, 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. The homes offer well-appointed kitchens, spacious living areas, and luxurious primary bedroom suites.





“Our new Coachman Reserve community will set a new standard for luxury living, offering the unique opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Simpsonville area,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.“Home buyers will choose from large, open floor plans and experience unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Coachman Reserve by Toll Brothers will be located on Coachman Drive and Scotts Bluff Drive, just minutes from sought-after locales including Greenville, Fountain Inn, and Five Forks. The community will be served by top-rated schools, including Rudolph G. Gordon Elementary and Middle School, and the new Fountain Inn High School.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Coachman Reserve, call (866) 232-1717 or visit TollBrothers/SC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)