Computer Technology Management Services (CTMS) Joins Managed Service Provider Association Of America As A Preferred MSP

CTMS, a leading full-service IT firm, proudly announces its membership in the Managed Service Provider Association of America.

- Justin Smialek - Senior Vice PresidentAKRON, OHIO, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Computer Technology Management Services (CTMS), a leading full-service IT firm, proudly announces its membership in the Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA ) as a preferred MSP. This partnership exemplifies CTMS's commitment to delivering advanced technologies, customized solutions, and unparalleled expertise to businesses, solidifying its role as a trusted managed service provider.CTMS is known for its comprehensive suite of services, including Disaster Recovery Strategies, Corporate Email, Virtualization and Cloud Solutions, Fully Managed IT Services, Website and Software Development, Search Engine Optimization, Website Marketing solutions, and Network Design & Security. The company's dedication to innovation is further demonstrated by its exclusive customized software products, such as College Rewards and E-Titling, designed to meet the unique needs of its clients.By joining MSPAA as a preferred MSP, CTMS underscores its commitment to industry best practices, excellence in service delivery, and a customer-centric approach. This collaboration allows CTMS to leverage the collective resources of MSPAA and contribute to the advancement of the managed services sector."We are excited to be a part of MSPAA as a preferred Managed Service Provider," said Justin Smialek at CTMS. "This alliance reflects our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch services and staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic field of managed services. Joining forces with MSPAA strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional value to our clients."MSPAA, as a leading association in the managed services industry , welcomes CTMS to its network of preferred MSPs. The alliance is built on shared values of excellence, customer satisfaction, and the continuous pursuit of advancements in technology and service delivery.CTMS's dedication to customer success is evident through its 24/7 emergency support via phone and remote desktop, as well as Helpdesk support. The company remains focused on collaborating with clients, listening to their needs, and providing unprecedented value through cutting-edge technologies.For businesses seeking a reliable and forward-thinking IT partner, CTMS's affiliation with MSPAA reinforces its position as a preferred managed service provider, committed to delivering tailored solutions and exemplary service.About CTMS: CTMS is an all-encompassing, full-service IT firm specializing in bringing advanced technologies to the workplace while maintaining an intelligent business continuity plan. With core competencies in disaster recovery, virtualization, cloud solutions, managed IT services, website and software development, SEO, website marketing, and network design & security, CTMS is dedicated to its customers' success through cutting-edge technologies and expertise in a transformative digital landscape.For more information about CTMS, visit:About the MSPAA : The MSPAA offers access to essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches over 83,000 email subscribers and business decision-makers.For more information about MSPAA, visit

