Ommatidia Lidar Launches ANT Lidar, An Advanced Technology For Enhanced Lidar Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Significant LiDAR advancement sets standard for unmatched resolution, precision, and scalability

LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ommatidia LiDAR today announced that it will be presenting its groundbreaking ANT LiDAR series at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan 9 – Jan 12, 2024. The ANT LiDAR technology, based on a massively parallel, FCMW LiDAR sensor, is versatile and applicable for a wide range of applications.ANT LiDAR presents a new standard not only for precision with unmatched resolution, but also as a scalable product for high-volume markets. Ommatidia ANT LiDAR combines advanced FMCW technology with a“flood illumination technique” that extends its range beyond 300 meters while maintaining eye safety. According to industry experts, this is a critical factor in widespread LiDAR adoption in the automotive industry.“The ANT Series difference takes LiDAR to a whole new level of performance and application in commercial use cases,” said Eduardo Margallo, CEO of Ommatidia LiDAR. "Our miniaturized 2048 parallel channel LiDAR offers unprecedented resolution, which captures the finest details of the environment.”Grégory Pandraud, Vice President of Research added:“This is a game-changer for industries requiring long-range and high-precision spatial data. Effectively, our scalable production process ensures that we can meet large volume demands without compromising quality. The ANT series excels in object classification, making it incredibly valuable for autonomous vehicles and smart city applications.”At CES: Ommatidia LiDAR will be exhibiting at Venetian Expo, Hall G, booth 62100 - Eureka Park.Experience the future of LiDAR technology firsthand and meet the Ommatidia LiDAR team to discuss how the ANT series will revolutionize the LiDAR industry.About Ommatidia LiDAROmmatidia LiDAR is a leading innovator in LiDAR technology, dedicated to advancing the capabilities of spatial sensing and perception. With a focus on research and development, Ommatidia LiDAR is committed to providing solutions that enhance safety, efficiency and automation.For more information visitEND###

Media Relations

PR Services

email us here