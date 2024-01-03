Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Agrees To Terms With Amazon Mexico For Domestic Shipping For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Fr8Tech, a tech company revolutionizing cross-border shipping, just announced the renewed selection of its Fr8App Platform for Amazon Mexico's domestic shipping within the USMCA region Javier Selgas, Fr8Tech's CEO, attributed this to the company's commitment to meeting customer's needs and continuously improving its platform He also noted that this decision validated Fr8Tech's capabilities while positioning the company as the go-to solution for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the region The company is optimistic that this move will help surpass the performance achieved in the first half of the 2023 financial year
Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT)
(“Fr8Tech”), a tech company reforming cross-border shipping by offering carriers increased growth opportunities and providing shippers with enhanced flexibility, visibility, and simplicity, has announced the renewed selection of its Fr8App for Amazon Mexico's domestic shipping within the USMCA region. This marks the second year that Amazon Mexico has contracted Fr8Tech, in what the CEO, Javier Selgas, has attributed to the company's commitment to meeting customers' needs and continuously improving its platform.
"Our commitment to meeting customers' needs and our continuous platform improvements have led to this exciting...
Rea d More>>
