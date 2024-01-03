Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Agrees To Terms With Amazon Mexico For Domestic Shipping For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Fr8Tech, a tech company revolutionizing cross-border shipping, just announced the renewed selection of its Fr8App Platform for Amazon Mexico's domestic shipping within the USMCA region

Javier Selgas, Fr8Tech's CEO, attributed this to the company's commitment to meeting customer's needs and continuously improving its platform

He also noted that this decision validated Fr8Tech's capabilities while positioning the company as the go-to solution for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the region The company is optimistic that this move will help surpass the performance achieved in the first half of the 2023 financial year

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT)

(“Fr8Tech”), a tech company reforming cross-border shipping by offering carriers increased growth opportunities and providing shippers with enhanced flexibility, visibility, and simplicity, has announced the renewed selection of its Fr8App for Amazon Mexico's domestic shipping within the USMCA region. This marks the second year that Amazon Mexico has contracted Fr8Tech, in what the CEO, Javier Selgas, has attributed to the company's commitment to meeting customers' needs and continuously improving its platform.

“Our commitment to meeting customers' needs and our continuous platform improvements have led to this exciting...

Rea d More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FRGT are available in the company's newsroom at



Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN