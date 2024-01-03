Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Reaches Class 3 Delivery Target For 2023 Calendar Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is reporting that it reached its Class 3 target for the calendar year 2023. According to the announcement, the company built 154 Class 3 vehicles and delivered 141 Class 3 vehicles to the Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”) for a total invoiced amount of $9,196,021; the company noted that the remaining 13 vehicles are being utilized for engineering and marketing purposes. Production of the Mullen Three takes place in the company's Tunica, Mississippi-based commercial vehicle facility; the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks are all built at this site. The company's all-electric Mullen THREE is a Class 3, low-cab forward EV truck the offers a 125-mile range, robust payload and 38-foot turning diameter. The vehicle is designed for urban last-mile delivery but can easily be upfit for a variety of needs from last-mile delivery and construction to landscaping, catering and more.“I am proud of our team's commitment in hitting our 2023 Class 3 delivery target with 154 Class 3's built and 141 delivered to Randy Marion,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.“[This year] is going to be a great year for us, and I am excited for the opportunities in front of us.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN