Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Reports Major Ramp-Up For Its Latest Rodent Birth Control Product Amid Strong Demand For Non-Lethal Pest Control

Pest management professionals nationwide are reporting a continuing climb in rodent responses, with 70 percent increase in northeastern states complaint calls during 2023

Arizona-based SenesTech Inc. is reporting success in delivering a non-lethal rodent control alternative to poisons that adversely affect non-target animals and people

SenesTech has already gained attention among consumers with its liquid formulation

birth control product that is more humane and effective for reducing rat populations Most importantly, the company recently introduced its Evolve(TM) Soft Bait non-liquid fertility product for the vast professional market that demands non-liquid products, and SenesTech is doubling its production as a result of this rapidly growing professional demand

Rodent pest management enterprise

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES)

is doubling the weekly production of its novel new solution for reducing rat populations with plans to soon double it again in order to keep pace with burgeoning demand, the Phoenix-based company announced in a news release this month.

SenesTech's Evolve(TM) Soft Bait has seen“substantial initial orders” since its launch in November as a soft bait non-liquid alternative to its popular ContraPest(R) liquid formulation, both of which provide a decrease in the pest population by inducing birth control in rats instead of using poisonous agents that...

