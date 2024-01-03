Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Announces Brand Activation Event At April Coachella Music And Arts Festival

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to gain national attention with its planned inaugural brand activation: the company will host Safety Shot House at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12–14, 2024. With 125,000 people anticipated to attend the opening weekend, the event is an ideal venue to introduce Safety Shot, the world's first patented drink that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will join other global beverage brands that will be creating activations at the event, including Heineken, Patron, Don Julio, 818 Tequila, Aperol Spritz and Evian. Highlights of Safety Shot House experience will include curated activations where festival goers can immerse themselves in a world of excitement, the company noted. The Coachella launch will help showcase the“magic that is Safety Shot on a global scale,” the announcement noted. The beverage has been well received in prelaunch activities and sales, and the company is“super excited” for this high-profile launch of a brand that redefines functional beverages. Prior to the festival, the company has planned giveaways for consumers to win a chance to attend Coachella's opening weekend; Safety Shot will also post exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the event on its social media channels.

“We believe Safety Shot is poised to take off as a global brand because of how people feel when they drink it,” said Safety Shot CEO Brian John in the press release.“Through exposure at Coachella and social media around the Safety Shot House, people around the world will be introduced to Safety Shot, extending the audience for our drink well beyond the hundred-thousand-plus festival goers who can experience Safety Shot House firsthand. Safety Shot is no ordinary drink; it's the revolution in recovery that will redefine nightlife experience and transform mornings. Its patented formula accelerates the detoxification process leaving people feeling better faster. Compared to traditional remedies that require waiting for hours, Safety Shot works within minutes.”

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot also plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders. For more information about the company, visit

