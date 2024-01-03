Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Awarded Authority To Operate By Fedramp, A US Government-Wide Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced receipt of its Authority to Operate (“ATO”) from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMP”), sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A government-wide program, FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. As a result of this achievement, Knightscope will eventually be listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as an approved provider for federal agencies and can also begin its deployment processes to perform on the contract awarded by the VA for its first K5 ASR.

“Knightscope's ATO achievement proves our organizational focus on cyber security and our unwavering commitment to our mission of better securing our country,” said Mercedes Soria, EVP and chief intelligence officer, who led the nearly 3-year effort in reaching the key milestone.“We believe going through this intense and rigorous process has improved our security posture, which also will positively impact commercial and civilian applications.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

